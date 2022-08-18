Leo H. Evart Inc. Acquires 6,034 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 12.1% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,536. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

