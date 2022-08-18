Leo H. Evart Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,110. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

