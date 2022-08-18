Lightning Bitcoin Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $116,868.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00260801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001054 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.