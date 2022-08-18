LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

