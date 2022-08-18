LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %
LPTH stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.