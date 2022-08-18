Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

