LINK (LN) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

LINK (LN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $45.19 or 0.00193175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $278.76 million and $348,110.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013349 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is link.network.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

