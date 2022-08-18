Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $156.08 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

