Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $249.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00850054 BTC.
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,322.98 or 0.99770198 BTC.
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Fusion (FSN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,085,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
