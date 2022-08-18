LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of LL stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.14. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Famous P. Rhodes acquired 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the second quarter worth about $128,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

