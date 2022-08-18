LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

LM Funding America Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

LM Funding America Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.