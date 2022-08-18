LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.
LM Funding America Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of LMFA stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
