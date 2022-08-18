Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

