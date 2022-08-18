Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 0.9%

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 83.25 ($1.01). 98,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 68,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.51 million and a PE ratio of 2,674.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.

Lords Group Trading Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lords Group Trading

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 986,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.