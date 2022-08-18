L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $344.38

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €344.38 ($351.41) and traded as high as €363.70 ($371.12). L’Oréal shares last traded at €363.30 ($370.71), with a volume of 152,900 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OR. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($459.18) to €465.00 ($474.49) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €390.00 ($397.96) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €339.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €344.51.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

