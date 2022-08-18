Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,968,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

