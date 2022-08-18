Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

