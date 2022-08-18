Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,501. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

