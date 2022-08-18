Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.66.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

