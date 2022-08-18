Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 2.6% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

