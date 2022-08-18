Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $214.93. The stock had a trading volume of 79,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

