Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lucira Health in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Lucira Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Lucira Health Stock Performance

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $74,218.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 364,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,121 shares of company stock worth $77,578 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

