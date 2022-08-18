Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Issues Earnings Results

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 703.99%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 13.8 %

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

