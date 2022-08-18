Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.59. 4,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,493. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $404,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

