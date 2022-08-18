Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $28.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,948,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.