Main Management LLC Acquires 25,595 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,633.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 531,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 500,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 847,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,254,342. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.