Main Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,238 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $2,637,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.87. 13,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,207. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

