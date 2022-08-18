Main Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 109,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSX remained flat at $5.65 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. VanEck Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

VanEck Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

