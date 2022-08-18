Main Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EUFN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. 51,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

