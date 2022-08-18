Main Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Main Management LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,748. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.