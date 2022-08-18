Main Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Main Management LLC owned 0.41% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.38. 61,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average is $257.12. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.