Main Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Main Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 179,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

