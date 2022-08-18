Main Management LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

PBJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,894. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.