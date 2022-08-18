Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MKTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Makita Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71.

Makita Company Profile

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Makita will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

