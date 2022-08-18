Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) shot up 777.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Maple Leaf Green World

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

