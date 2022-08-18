MAPS (MAPS) Market Cap Tops $8.40 Million

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, MAPS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $276,348.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,457,153 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

Buying and Selling MAPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

