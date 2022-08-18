Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,004 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.