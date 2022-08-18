MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Head to Head Comparison

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise -67.60% N/A -74.99% Snowflake -45.48% -12.39% -9.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 1.98 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A Snowflake $1.22 billion 41.75 -$679.95 million ($2.11) -76.69

This table compares MarketWise and Snowflake’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Snowflake has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Snowflake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MarketWise and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 2 4 0 2.67 Snowflake 3 7 25 0 2.63

MarketWise currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.93%. Snowflake has a consensus target price of $212.94, suggesting a potential upside of 31.60%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Snowflake.

Summary

Snowflake beats MarketWise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

