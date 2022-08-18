Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 248,014 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $9,144,276.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,958,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,008,670.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,099,496 shares of company stock worth $78,242,506. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

ROL stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

