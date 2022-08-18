Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,287 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

