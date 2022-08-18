Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 13,611 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 236.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

