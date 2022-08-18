Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

