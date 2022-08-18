Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $309.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.79. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

