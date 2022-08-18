Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

NYSE CMP opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

