Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,838,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $1,799,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $349,179. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

