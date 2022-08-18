Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

