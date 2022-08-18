Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.