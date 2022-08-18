Massnet Price Reaches $0.0157 (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Massnet has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $1.54 million and $163,256.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00167879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com.

Buying and Selling Massnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.