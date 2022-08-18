Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MMX stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 62.51%.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

