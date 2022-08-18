Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $546.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 62.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

