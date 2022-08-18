McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 228 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $111.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATR. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

