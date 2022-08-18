McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $392.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.06 and its 200 day moving average is $383.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.