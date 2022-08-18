McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.